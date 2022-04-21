ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

Experts watching bird flu cases, but not a huge concern yet in Virginia

By Isabel Cleary
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bird flu is affecting poultry flocks in 29 states, including Virginia. One isolated case has so far been found in a backyard flock in Fauquier County. Experts are closely monitoring the situation, and farmers are advised to be vigilant, but there is no reason to...

