Lightning’s Steven Stamkos Sets Franchise Record For Most Career Points

By Tom Layberger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVZ5a_0fGaY0Fp00 Steven Stamkos, Credit: Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, FL. – Steven Stamkos set the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise record for most career points in a most fitting way: a blast from his office in the left-wing circle.

Stamkos’ power-play goal at 12:38 of the second period in Thursday night’s game against Toronto was his 954 th point, which put him ahead of Martin St. Louis and into the top spot in Lightning history.

Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman assisted on the goal. It was the 600 th point of Kucherov’s career. Hedman has been playing with Stamkos the longest having entered the league with the Lightning in 2009-10, one year after Stamkos.

Stamkos tribute after scoring a PPG for his team-record 954th point. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/JeVnkHXJOC

— Tom Layberger (@TomLay810) April 22, 2022

Stamkos entered Thursday night’s game tied with his former teammate after the captain picked up three assists against visiting Detroit on Tuesday evening to pull even.

“He meant a lot and still means a lot to me with what I have become as a person and as a player,” Stamkos said of St. Louis, following Tuesday’s game. “Just the role model that he has been to me, and to have your name right up there with the great Marty St. Louis is pretty humbling. It is pretty surreal when I think back to the amazing times we had together on the ice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMNNd_0fGaY0Fp00 Credit: Tom Layberger

Stamkos, who broke into the league in 2008-09, and St. Louis spent five-plus seasons together before the latter was dealt to the Rangers at the 2014 trade deadline. St. Louis played 972 games with the Lightning and Thursday night marked Stamkos’ 917 th game with the Bolts.

The record-breaking point stretched Stamkos’ current points streak to four games, and he has recorded at least one point in 13 of the last 15. He entered the matchup with 21 goals and 55 points in 44 career games against the Leafs.

