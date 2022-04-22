ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, CT

9-year-old Weston boy who beat cancer twice honored by local lax team

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCaOS_0fGaQyP800

The Weston and the lacrosse community are honoring a local 9-year-old boy who beat an aggressive form of cancer for the second time.

Before the game between Weston and Newtown Thursday, the community honored Bode Kloos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Fyvn_0fGaQyP800

Kloos recently beat cancer for the second time and his community has been a backbone of support for the family.

The teams did a stick tunnel and Kloos was captain for the evening.

Kloos underwent extensive chemotherapy and surgeries before beating a rare form of cancer for a second time.

The community has been raising money for St. Baldrick's, an organization that raises money for research in pediatric cancer. So far they've raised over $30,000 ahead of their event on April 30.

News 12

News 12

