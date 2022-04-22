9-year-old Weston boy who beat cancer twice honored by local lax team

The Weston and the lacrosse community are honoring a local 9-year-old boy who beat an aggressive form of cancer for the second time.

Before the game between Weston and Newtown Thursday, the community honored Bode Kloos.

Kloos recently beat cancer for the second time and his community has been a backbone of support for the family.

The teams did a stick tunnel and Kloos was captain for the evening.

Kloos underwent extensive chemotherapy and surgeries before beating a rare form of cancer for a second time.

The community has been raising money for St. Baldrick's, an organization that raises money for research in pediatric cancer. So far they've raised over $30,000 ahead of their event on April 30.