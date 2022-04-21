Hattiesburg doctor talks about Autism Acceptance Month

One of the most common mental health conditions diagnosed in childhood is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ADHD and ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) are the same. The only difference is that there are two diagnostic classification systems. In the U.S., we use the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders (DSM) that uses the term ADHD. The other system is the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and it uses the ADD. And it just so happens that pediatricians are more likely to use the ICD, while mental health professionals (psychologists and psychiatrists) are more likely to use the DSM. Regardless of the label used, the disorder is characterized by some combination of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

