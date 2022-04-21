ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power, penalty kill shine in New Jersey

By Kyle Powell
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Sabres' penultimate road game of the 2021-22 season had its fair share of magical moments. Visiting the New Jersey Devils, the blue and gold put up five goals including a pair short-handed and another from a touted first-overall pick.

After a scoreless opening period, the Sabres broke the deadlock in wild fashion. Separate by just 47-seconds, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch netted short-handed goals against a hapless Devils powerplay unit.

It was Okposo's 21st and Tuch's 12th goals of the year, respectively.

Later in the middle stanza, Rasmus Dahlin extended the lead to 3-0 for the Sabres. A shot attempt broke his stick, but the puck still found its way in behind Devils goalie Andrew Hammond.

New Jersey got on the scoreboard with 7.2-seconds left in the second, when forward Jesper Boqvist banged home a loose puck in behind Craig Anderson during a last-second net mouth scramble.

The teams traded the next two goals, both coming off the sticks of rookie skaters. Devils defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk registered his first career goal to pull New Jersey within one, but the Sabres answered with a youngster of their own.

Enter Owen Power.

2021's first-overall pick in the NHL Draft posted his first-career goal in just his fifth game in the league, thanks to an incredible effort from Jeff Skinner, who snatched the puck out of the net for Power's trophy case.

The Sabres officially put the game out of reach with 3:57 to play in regulation, when Tage Thompson connected with Skinner on a beautiful passing play.

The goal was Skinner's 32nd of the year, and stood as the final goal of the night in what was a 5-2 Sabres victory.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.) Craig Anderson - BUF
2.) Rasmus Dahlin - BUF
3.) Kyle Okposo - BUF

What's Next:
The blue and gold come back to Buffalo to host the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 23. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 12:30 p.m. EST, and the pregame show with Brian Koziol starts at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Buffalo, NY
