Los Angeles County, CA

In brief

By CV Weekly
 3 days ago

All are invited to a docent-led tour about bats at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Bat enthusiast Steve Gustafson will give an informative talk about local bats, tips on how to observe bats and their importance to Crescenta Valley and beyond. Gustafson has...

Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sturgis Journal

Community responds in great number to waste collection event

Aside from a persistent, annoying infestation of gnats, Saturday’s collection of electronics and household hazardous waste was deemed a success by event organizers. Sponsored by the St. Joseph County Solid Waste Committee, the four-hour collection saw cars lining up an hour before the 8 a.m. start. By the time Main Street gates to the county fairgrounds opened, the backup stretched west of Nottawa Street.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
CBS New York

Amazon union vote set for another Staten Island warehouse

NEW YORK -- Amazon workers at another Staten Island warehouse will vote on whether to unionize Monday. They're receiving some high-profile support. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the fulfillment center Sunday. "The time is now to stand up to our oligarchy, to stand up to excessive corporate greed and create an economy that works for all, not just a few," Sanders said. Earlier this month, Amazon's largest union ever was formed at a different warehouse on the grounds. The results of the next vote are expected on May 2. Amazon is already seeking to overturn the first election. The company filed with the National Labor Relations Board arguing the vote was tainted by organizers.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

