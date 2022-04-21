NEW YORK -- Amazon workers at another Staten Island warehouse will vote on whether to unionize Monday. They're receiving some high-profile support. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the fulfillment center Sunday. "The time is now to stand up to our oligarchy, to stand up to excessive corporate greed and create an economy that works for all, not just a few," Sanders said. Earlier this month, Amazon's largest union ever was formed at a different warehouse on the grounds. The results of the next vote are expected on May 2. Amazon is already seeking to overturn the first election. The company filed with the National Labor Relations Board arguing the vote was tainted by organizers.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO