Boston, MA

Bullet shot through window of Mission Hill apartment, no one injured

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
BOSTON — Two roommates are thankfully uninjured following a bullet that was shot through their Mission Hill apartment window, Thursday night.

Police responded to Fisher Ave. for a shots fired call, shortly before 8p.m. Officers located ballistic evidence when they arrived on scene, according to Boston Police.

Gabriella Guacagaite and Cathryn Cleary were cooking in their Mission Hill apartment when they say they heard about six to ten shots.

“The moment I opened the microwave we heard this loud bang and just like glass kind of moving around,” Guacagaite said.

Following the sound of shots being fired and glass breaking, both Cuacagaite and Cleary looked around the apartment to survey the damage.

“I mostly just realized the sensation was coming from my back so just turned around and there was a hole in my window” Cleary told Boston 25 News.

Police tell Boston 25 News that no one was injured in this incident. Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

