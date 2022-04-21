The Experience, Emeryville: Ohana Cannabis Co. Special Deals

Taylor Swift stans lined up in a semi single file — abuzz with anticipation, awaiting entrance to RED: The Taylor Swift Dance Party in DNA Lounge’s Main Room. One hundred feet away, an entirely different crowd huddled in a line. This group sported fewer cardigans, but glowed equally iridescent with wearable glitter. They gathered for the 11-year anniversary of Dystopia DnB, a DJ set hosted at the Above DNA stage. From the doors, attendees of Mortified, “a comic excavation of adolescent writing, art & media” flooded out. With two stages, four dance floors, seven bars and a restaurant — DNA Lounge in SoMa appeared on that spring Friday to have something for everyone.
