ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Revance Receives FDA Acceptance of BLA Resubmission for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Glabellar Lines

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC announced acceptance of Biologics License Application (BLA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID Therapy, Vallon Pharma Surges On Strategic Review, Novavax Starts Dosing In Adolescents COVID Booster Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. WHO Backs Pfizer's Oral COVID Antiviral Therapy For High-Risk Patients. The World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed Pfizer Inc's PFE oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment in high-risk patients after the analysis of trial data by the U.N. agency showed that the therapy dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc said on Friday it will withdraw the marketing application for its controversial Alzheimer’s drug, aducanumab, in Europe after the U.S. biotech company failed to convince the European regulator of the treatment’s benefits. Biogen shares were down $7.54, or 3.5%, at $210.86. The drugmaker said the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill

The World Health Organization said Friday it "strongly recommended" Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalisation. The WHO's experts also declined to give an opinion for patients with severe forms of the disease, due to a lack of data.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glabellar Lines#Rvnc#Injection
Benzinga

FDA Puts Blood Cancer Nods Under Scrutiny On Substantial Toxicity Profile Of PI3K Drugs

The FDA aims to put the PI3K inhibitor drug class under a more stringent regulatory scope as the inhibitor has demonstrated substantial toxicity. In nearly all of the randomized clinical trials, patients randomized to the PI3K inhibitor arm experienced increased rates of fatal adverse events (AEs), serious adverse events (SAEs), Grade 3 or greater AEs, and treatment modifications or discontinuation due to AEs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Fauci confirms parents’ nightmare: FDA may delay COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for young children. The plan would push back the earliest possible authorization for a vaccine in the age group from May to June—yet another blow to parents who are anxious to protect their young children as the rest of the country ditches pandemic precautions, despite recent upticks in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
In Style

Meet QWO: The First FDA-Approved Injectable for Cellulite

It's estimated that anywhere between 80 and 90% of women have cellulite, and yet, so many of us are insecure about it. It doesn't matter what you eat, how much you exercise, or your weight — cellulite is one of those things that doesn't permanently go away, despite what many topical creams and lotions try to sell you.
HEALTH
biospace.com

60 Scientists Sign Letter Petitioning FDA for T Cell Recognition

More than 60 scientists from across the United States have signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking the agency to include T cells as a measurement of effectiveness for COVID-19 vaccines. Usually, vaccines’ effectiveness is measured by an antibody response, but scientists are pushing for T cells to be recognized as a factor in long-term vaccine success.
HEALTH
NBC News

FDA could authorize Covid shots for children under 5 in June

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize a Covid-19 vaccine for children under age 5 in June, according to two people familiar with the plans. The agency has asked members of its advisory panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, to set aside several days in June to potentially meet, the people said.
KIDS
FOXBusiness

Milk of Magnesia products being recalled over possible contamination, FDA says

Milk of Magnesia products and other medications are being recalled over possible contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The Kansas-based Plastikon Healthcare voluntarily recalled three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen, and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide "due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing," the FDA said in a Thursday press release.
HEALTH
UPI News

FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products

Twelve companies have been issued warning letters about selling over-the-counter skin lightening products containing hydroquinone, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. The products are unapproved drugs that are not recognized as safe and effective, according to the FDA, which has received reports of serious side effects including rashes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medical News Today

Multiple sclerosis (MS): Drug targeting Epstein-Barr virus shows promise

Researchers are investigating the effects of a drug that targets the Epstein-Barr virus in people with multiple sclerosis (MS) in an ongoing phase 1 clinical trial. The drug improves MS symptoms and may even reverse the condition. The researchers are now recruiting for a Phase 2 clinical trial to further...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition

New research shows that a treatment for retinal vein occlusion yields long-lasting vision gains, with visual acuity remaining significantly above baseline at five years. However, many patients require ongoing treatment. Retinal vein occlusion is one of the most common blinding conditions in the United States; without treatment, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), the most severe type of retinal vein occlusion often leads to significant and permanent vision loss. A report on five-year outcomes of the Study of Comparative Treatments for Retinal Vein Occlusion 2 (SCORE2), was published April 21 in American Journal of Ophthalmology. SCORE2 was funded in part by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy