Middlesboro, KY

Search on for man accused of vandalizing car wash in Bell County

By Tom Kenny
WTVQ
 3 days ago

WTVQ

Man accused of fighting with police during arrest in Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in a business Tuesday afternoon but Lexington Police say he didn’t go to jail quietly. Investigators say an officer spotted 26-year old Mark Conley, Junior walk into a nail salon in the 2200 block of War Admiral Way just after 1:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
WJHL

Hawkins County man accused of beating 86-year-old woman indicted

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On April 11, a grand jury indicted a Church Hill man on aggravated elder abuse charges, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment accused Donald Franklin Dobbs, 59, of punching an 86-year-old woman while he was drunk “on or about Nov. 27, 2021…” Dobbs faces two charges […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Franklin man facing 17 counts of burglary

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was charged Thursday for multiple burglaries after an investigation was opened by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Brian Brown, 50, was charged with 17 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. The sheriff’s office began an...
FRANKLIN, KY
WISH-TV

Boone County man arrested, accused of killing wife

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Boone County man has been arrested and is accused of killing his wife. Andrew Wilhoite, 39, of rural Lebanon, faces a preliminary charge of murder for the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite. Nikki Wilhoite was reported missing Friday morning after she...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

