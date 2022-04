Tesla is doing well. Very well. That's the main takeaway from yesterday's quarterly earnings call, where the company detailed its first quarter performance. And what a performance it was, with the company improving on several different fronts. Profits, the company disclosed, improved to $3.3 billion—a huge jump from the $433 million it made in Q1 of 2021, and a new record for the company. Total revenue was up $8.4 billion to $18.8 billion, as well.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO