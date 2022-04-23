ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

No survivors after small plane crashes near General Mills plant: Police

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 4 hours ago

A small plane crashed in the lot of a General Mills plant in Georgia shortly after takeoff Thursday evening, killing all aboard, authorities said.

The plane took off from the Covington Municipal Airport around 6:45 p.m., Covington Police Department Captain Ken Malcom said during a press briefing.

Witnesses told police it appeared that the aircraft, a Cessna twin-engine propeller plane, was having trouble gaining altitude and that it sounded like there was engine trouble.

Malcom said the plane then suddenly veered and crashed into the lot of the General Mills plant, located about a mile from the airport. The plane went down in an isolated area that stored tractor-trailers, some of which caught fire, he said.

@TayyThePrayAway / Twitter - PHOTO: Smoke is seen after a small plane crashed in the lot of a General Mills plant in Covington, Georgia, on April 21, 2022.

There were no survivors, Malcom said. It is unclear how many people were aboard the plane, and police are working to determine who the victims are, he said.

No one was injured on the ground, according to Malcom, who noted that many lives were potentially saved since the plane didn't crash directly into the plant.

Fire personnel was still working to put out the fire at the scene several hours after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the incident.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

Cherish
1d ago

Oh wow! That's so tragic. Rip to those who lost their precious lives. Prayers and Condolences. Just terrible. I'm sure the investigative team will find out what happened and why. 🙏🥺

Patty Gioia
1d ago

I think these manufacturers are being targeted by the enemies that want us to have food shortages! to many accidents in every manufacturers of America's food chain!

Trina G
1d ago

So terribly heartbreaking. Prayer's to the victims family and friends, and to the 1st responders. 🙏🙏

OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Covington, GA
Accidents
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#General Mills#Police#Plant#Traffic Accident#Cessna#Tayytheprayaway
ABC News

ABC News

