ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Midland-Odessa Meth Labs-Are YOU Close To One?

By Gunner
B93
B93
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one wants to think, especially after they've bought a house-that a Meth Lab is anywhere nearby. I mean-you did your research, you looked at a ton of listings, and you chose your new residence carefully. And you love where you live. Then you search the Interactive Map, and it shows...

b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Happy 4/20, How New Mexico Legalizing Cannabis Will Affect West Texas

New Mexico legalized cannabis sales on April 1, so how is that going to impact West Texas?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, recreational dispensaries are now just over an hour away from Midland/Odessa in Hobbs, and reports from the first weekend of sales show that New Mexico sold $5.2 million in that first weekend of legalizing cannabis sales.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Colds#Sudafed#Americans
B93

Chuy’s Midland Could Be Closer Than Originally Thought!

The Facebook Page says June. No specific date, just "Coming In June". And perhaps that will be the month Chuy's chooses to hold some sort of "Grand Opening" to the public, after an earlier, what they call "soft" grand opening a few weeks prior, to 'get the kinks out'. You know-blow the construction dust out, let the wait staff get some time on the floor in before the huge crowds, let the kitchen staff get comfortable with the new equipment and surroundings, etc. You know the drill. Yes-all things released publicly say JUNE is the month. But I stopped by the new Midland location today and talked with some of the workers in various trades, and they say mid-May is a more likely target for a soft opening.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Abandoned Mansion 2 Hours From Midland Odessa Is Known As The White House!

I have driven by this house when in Abilene,Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely you might pass this abandoned house heading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy