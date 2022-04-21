Midland-Odessa Meth Labs-Are YOU Close To One?

The Facebook Page says June. No specific date, just "Coming In June". And perhaps that will be the month Chuy's chooses to hold some sort of "Grand Opening" to the public, after an earlier, what they call "soft" grand opening a few weeks prior, to 'get the kinks out'. You know-blow the construction dust out, let the wait staff get some time on the floor in before the huge crowds, let the kitchen staff get comfortable with the new equipment and surroundings, etc. You know the drill. Yes-all things released publicly say JUNE is the month. But I stopped by the new Midland location today and talked with some of the workers in various trades, and they say mid-May is a more likely target for a soft opening.
