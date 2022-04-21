ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

MU wrestling signs Kansas state champion Fisher

By Conor Langs
 2 days ago

Missouri wrestling added another name to its heralded program Thursday.

Coach Brian Kelly announced via Twitter the club would be adding three-time Kansas state champion Jerrdon Fisher out of Goddard High School to the 2022 signing class.

Fisher helped Goddard win its eighth straight Class 5A title in 2021-22, placing first at 152 pounds. He also claimed the state crown in 2021 and 2020.

"I chose Mizzou because I feel that the culture of the school and wrestling program fits with my personal lifestyle," Fisher said in a news release. "Being a part of the team would help myself, my teammates and others around me to achieve our academic, athletic and personal goals at the University of Missouri."

Fisher joins an already loaded 2022 signing class in Missouri, now with nine state champions in six different states: Tommy Hagan (Missouri), Easton Hilton (Missouri), Owen Uhls (Missouri), Zeke Seltzer (Indiana), J Conway (Indiana), Ryan Boersma (Illinois), Kade Moore (Texas) and Clayton Whiting (Wisconsin).

Missouri's offense struggles in loss to No. 22 LSU

No. 22 LSU quieted Missouri baseball’s offense in a 5-3 victory Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ma’Khail Hilliard pitched a gem, allowing two runs on seven hits in a career-high seven innings. While Missouri’s offense was struggling, Spencer Miles found mixed success pitching. Miles was good for most...
BATON ROUGE, LA
