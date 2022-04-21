ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Circular Economy Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Growth, and Forecast through 2026

thedallasnews.net
 3 days ago

In the research titled "Global Circular Economy Market" from 2021 to 2026, MarkNtel Advisors provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market drivers and restraints, as well as the industry. Through the use of cutting-edge research methodology during the report creation, it accurately presents an effective business plan for achieving...

www.thedallasnews.net

TechSpot

Silicon manufacturers are cannibalizing washing machines as chip shortage continues

The big picture: Chip tool makers like ASML are more than happy about the semiconductor industry's rush to expand manufacturing capacity. However, the rippling effects of material and component shortages also apply to them, affecting their ability to meet the demand for manufacturing equipment. Some companies are now ripping out the chips they need from existing retail products.
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Promising New Material Could Make Solar Cell Production Cheaper

Thanks to materials developed at Imperial College London, new solar cell devices that are cheaper and easier to build might be on the market shortly. Traditional solar cells are constructed of silicon, which has high efficiency and stability but is somewhat expensive to manufacture and can only be created in rigid panels.
ENGINEERING
nextbigfuture.com

Solar Energy and Solar Plus Battery Storage

SP Global forecasts that more of the solar battery storage projects will be completed in the next two years in the US and the world. There are some 160 utility solar with battery storage projects with planned completions in 2022 and 2023. There are projects with 4.5 GW of storage capacity in 2022 and 6.9 GW in 2023. There plans to complete more than 18 GW of storage and 35.5 GW of solar and Three-quarters of the storage capacity could come online by 2024.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Phys.org

Development of magnetic cooling materials that enable efficient hydrogen liquefaction

National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tohoku University and Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute (JASRI) have developed a series of Er(Ho)Co2-based magnetic cooling alloys that can be used to efficiently cool hydrogen from 77 K to 20 K: its liquefaction temperature. These alloys show excellent cyclic durability and can be used to develop a high performance magnetic refrigeration system capable of low-cost hydrogen liquefaction—a key technology in achieving widespread use of the green fuel.
CHEMISTRY
Motley Fool

This Electric Battery Technology Is the Best on Paper

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Lithium-ion batteries have been the mainstay in the...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
WWD

L’Oréal Launches Circular Innovation Fund

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over. The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

New materials for storing flammable industrial gases

How do I store more, and better? This summarizes the challenge of transporting flammable gases. To ensure industrial safety, these gases must be handled at defined temperature and pressure conditions that do not allow for optimal storage and release cycles. Existing porous materials can facilitate the capture of certain gases, but their high affinity for these molecules complicates their release: a large amount of gas then remains trapped in the host material.
CHEMISTRY
freightwaves.com

Customers put squeeze on maker of compressors to localize manufacturing

Dennis Flaherty ticks off the supply chain issues and the challenges to localize manufacturing faced by T/CCI, the $150 million maker of heavy-duty compressors and clutches for the mobile air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. He nearly runs out of fingers. Even before pandemic lockdowns crimped production in Ningbo, China, T/CCI had...
LONG BEACH, CA
TechSpot

Nvidia wants to use GPUs and AI to accelerate and improve future chip design

Forward-looking: When it isn't busy building some of the most advanced silicon out there, Nvidia is exploring ways to improve the chip design process using the same silicon it's making. The company expects the complexity of integrated circuit design to increase exponentially in the coming years, so adding in the power of GPU compute will soon turn from an intriguing lab experiment into a necessity for all chipmakers.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

A new flaw in a Bluetooth at-home COVID-19 test could produce false results

Cue Health’s COVID-19 testing kit is a Bluetooth-operated molecular test that can detect a positive specimen in 20 minutes. The system tests for coronavirus using a nasal swab that is inserted into a single-use cartridge and analyzed by the battery-powered Cue Reader, and this then transmits the result over Bluetooth to the Cue Health app on the test-taker’s phone. In March 2021, Cue’s system became the first molecular COVID-19 testing kit to receive emergency authorization from the FDA for at-home and over-the-counter use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan plans to set legal framework for carbon storage

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry plans to create a legal framework for carbon capture and storage (CCS) to enable companies to start storing carbon dioxide underground or under the seabed by 2030 to help the nation achieve its 2050 carbon neutral goal. The ministry estimates Japan will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Greenly helps you measure your carbon emissions from a modern dashboard

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) and XAnge are leading today’s funding round. Several business angels are also participating in the round, such as Jean-Baptiste Rudelle. Greenly isn’t the first carbon management startup — competitors include Sweep, Persefoni and Watershed. But Greenly focuses specifically on small and medium companies. And the market is still mostly dominated by big consulting firms.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Nissan shares fall 4% on report Renault exploring stake sale

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd dropped 4% in early trade on Monday, following a report that its top shareholder Renault SA is exploring a potential stake sale. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan as part of its plans to...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

GaN-based mini-LED matrix applied to multi-functional forward lighting

In this paper, we propose and demonstrate to use of a single reflector with 68 segments to project vehicle low beam and high beam with the use of a GaN-based mini-LED matrix, which is a 5"‰Ã—"‰6 LED die array. The design of the reflector is based on light field technology in considering etendue from the light source across the segments. The group of the segments with smaller etendue from the LED dies in the bottom 2 rows are used to project low beams. When the other LED dies are turned on, the reflector will project light upward and form the high beam. The selection of the turn-on LED dies in the mini-LED matrix can adjust the width of the illumination pattern so that an adaptive low/high beam can be performed. Besides, to extend the functionality of the headlamp module, we propose to dispense IR phosphor on LED dies in the high-beam zone of the GaN-based mini-LED matrix. Thus the vehicle can emit IR high beam, which can be imaged through a camera and can be incorporated with machine vision for an autonomous vehicle without using a complicated adaptive headlight to avoid glare. The proposed multi-function in spatial and spectral domains will be helpful to various applications with use of a mini-LED matrix.
CARS
technologynetworks.com

Optimizing Electroporation for Cell Therapy Development

Cell therapy is an emerging novel treatment option for an array of diseases, ranging from genetic disorders to cancer. As the cell therapy field expands, there is a growing demand for safe and efficient approaches to deliver foreign genetic material into cells. Although electroporation offers several advantages over viral vector-based approaches for cell therapy development, the method can present challenges.
SCIENCE

