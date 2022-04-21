ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, and Forecast through 2022: MarkNtel Advisors

In the research titled "Global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market" from 2022 to 2027, MarkNtel Advisors provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market drivers and restraints, as well as the industry. Through the use of cutting-edge research methodology during the report creation, it accurately presents an effective business plan...

TechSpot

Silicon manufacturers are cannibalizing washing machines as chip shortage continues

The big picture: Chip tool makers like ASML are more than happy about the semiconductor industry's rush to expand manufacturing capacity. However, the rippling effects of material and component shortages also apply to them, affecting their ability to meet the demand for manufacturing equipment. Some companies are now ripping out the chips they need from existing retail products.
ELECTRONICS
natureworldnews.com

Promising New Material Could Make Solar Cell Production Cheaper

Thanks to materials developed at Imperial College London, new solar cell devices that are cheaper and easier to build might be on the market shortly. Traditional solar cells are constructed of silicon, which has high efficiency and stability but is somewhat expensive to manufacture and can only be created in rigid panels.
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

Equinix expands Singapore data centre with $86M investment

Equinix has expanded its data centre capacity in Singapore, adding more resources in its fifth local facility. The expansion comes at an investment of $86 million and is touted to meet the country's focus on data centres that are run efficiently. At least 1,475 cabinets have been added to the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A new flaw in a Bluetooth at-home COVID-19 test could produce false results

Cue Health’s COVID-19 testing kit is a Bluetooth-operated molecular test that can detect a positive specimen in 20 minutes. The system tests for coronavirus using a nasal swab that is inserted into a single-use cartridge and analyzed by the battery-powered Cue Reader, and this then transmits the result over Bluetooth to the Cue Health app on the test-taker’s phone. In March 2021, Cue’s system became the first molecular COVID-19 testing kit to receive emergency authorization from the FDA for at-home and over-the-counter use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Systems Definition, Inc. Enhances Their Advanced Personnel Accountability Application by Integrating Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Data

New capability will increase safety on the fireground by providing insight into air tank levels. ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI), a leading provider of fireground accountability solutions, today announced they have integrated self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) data from 3M™ Scott™ into their Advanced Personnel Accountability Application (APAA). This new capability will further improve fireground safety by providing air tank data and personal alert safety system (PASS) alarms to Incident Commanders on the fireground within the APAA software.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

dmarcian launches in Australia Leading cybersecurity company provides local service and data storage

With a mission of spreading Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) across the world to make email and the internet more trustworthy, dmarcian now provides local service, support and data storage to existing and future Australian customers. MELBOURNE, Australia, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dmarcian, Inc. has released an...
GOOGLE
Phys.org

Advanced digital signal processing for ultra-high-capacity optical transmission

Today's society generates ever more internet data traffic for applications such as ultra-high-definition video, cloud services and 5G mobile connections. This decades-long continual exponential growth of data traffic has been underpinned by optical fibers. Sjoerd van der Heide explored how the spatial dimension in optical and digital transmission techniques can be used in future ultra-high-capacity optical transmission links.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Scalable and low-cost fabrication of flexible WS photodetectors on polycarbonate

We present a low-cost and easy-to-implement technique to fabricate large-area WS2 photodetector devices onto transparent and flexible polycarbonate substrates. The method relies on the deposition of large-area (in the cm scale) thin films (~30"‰nm thick) of WS2 by a recently introduced abrasion-induced method. Interdigitated electrical contacts are then deposited by thermal evaporation through a shadow mask. The photodetectors present well-balanced performances with an good trade-off between responsivity (up to 144"‰mA/W at a source-drain voltage of 10"‰V and illumination power of 1"‰Î¼W) and response time (down to ~70"‰Âµs) and a detectivity value of 108 Jones. We found that the devices perform very reversibly upon several illumination and straining cycles and we found a moderate device-to-device variation.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

New materials for storing flammable industrial gases

How do I store more, and better? This summarizes the challenge of transporting flammable gases. To ensure industrial safety, these gases must be handled at defined temperature and pressure conditions that do not allow for optimal storage and release cycles. Existing porous materials can facilitate the capture of certain gases, but their high affinity for these molecules complicates their release: a large amount of gas then remains trapped in the host material.
CHEMISTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DataCore Software and Atempo Combine Forces in New Active Archive Solution

The joint solution enables customers to cost-effectively store and protect large volumes of data for long-term retention and rapid recall while off-loading primary storage assets. LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCore Software, the authority on software-defined storage, and Atempo, Data Protection and Data Management independent software vendor, are...
SOFTWARE
technologynetworks.com

Optimizing Electroporation for Cell Therapy Development

Cell therapy is an emerging novel treatment option for an array of diseases, ranging from genetic disorders to cancer. As the cell therapy field expands, there is a growing demand for safe and efficient approaches to deliver foreign genetic material into cells. Although electroporation offers several advantages over viral vector-based approaches for cell therapy development, the method can present challenges.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Deep Science: AI simulates economies and predicts which startups receive funding

The market-driven platform work builds on Salesforce’s AI Economist, an open source research environment for understanding how AI could improve economic policy. In fact, some of the researchers behind the AI Economist were involved in the new work, which was detailed in a study originally published in March. As...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Development of magnetic cooling materials that enable efficient hydrogen liquefaction

National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tohoku University and Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute (JASRI) have developed a series of Er(Ho)Co2-based magnetic cooling alloys that can be used to efficiently cool hydrogen from 77 K to 20 K: its liquefaction temperature. These alloys show excellent cyclic durability and can be used to develop a high performance magnetic refrigeration system capable of low-cost hydrogen liquefaction—a key technology in achieving widespread use of the green fuel.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Enhanced interfacial interaction between modified cellulose nanocrystals and epoxidized natural rubber via ultraviolet irradiation

This study aims at evaluating the reinforcement of cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) in epoxidized natural rubber (ENR). Both CNCs and maleic anhydride-modified CNCs (M-CNCs) were prepared from Napier grass stems and characterized by various techniques (e.g., TEM, FTIR, TGA, etc.). They were incorporated into ENR latex at various loadings prior to casting, and then curing by ultraviolet (UV) irradiation. Mechanical properties of the ENR vulcanizates were finally investigated. Results revealed that the prepared CNCs had an average diameter and length of 5Â nm and 428Â nm, respectively. After modification, M-CNCs contained double bonds in maleate units, which could react with ENR to form covalent bonds under UV irradiation through a proposed mechanism. Regardless of the filler type, mechanical properties including hardness, modulus, and tensile strength, increased considerably with increasing filler loading. At the same filler loading, M-CNCs exhibited greater reinforcement than CNCs due to the enhanced rubber"“filler interaction.
CHEMISTRY
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

GaN-based mini-LED matrix applied to multi-functional forward lighting

In this paper, we propose and demonstrate to use of a single reflector with 68 segments to project vehicle low beam and high beam with the use of a GaN-based mini-LED matrix, which is a 5"‰Ã—"‰6 LED die array. The design of the reflector is based on light field technology in considering etendue from the light source across the segments. The group of the segments with smaller etendue from the LED dies in the bottom 2 rows are used to project low beams. When the other LED dies are turned on, the reflector will project light upward and form the high beam. The selection of the turn-on LED dies in the mini-LED matrix can adjust the width of the illumination pattern so that an adaptive low/high beam can be performed. Besides, to extend the functionality of the headlamp module, we propose to dispense IR phosphor on LED dies in the high-beam zone of the GaN-based mini-LED matrix. Thus the vehicle can emit IR high beam, which can be imaged through a camera and can be incorporated with machine vision for an autonomous vehicle without using a complicated adaptive headlight to avoid glare. The proposed multi-function in spatial and spectral domains will be helpful to various applications with use of a mini-LED matrix.
CARS
Nature.com

Scalable production of ultrafine polyaniline fibres for tactile organic electrochemical transistors

The development of continuous conducting polymer fibres is essential for applications ranging from advanced fibrous devices to frontier fabric electronics. The use of continuous conducting polymer fibres requires a small diameter to maximize their electroactive surface, microstructural orientation, and mechanical strength. However, regularly used wet spinning techniques have rarely achieved this goal due primarily to the insufficient slenderization of rapidly solidified conducting polymer molecules in poor solvents. Here we report a good solvent exchange strategy to wet spin the ultrafine polyaniline fibres. The slow diffusion between good solvents distinctly decreases the viscosity of protofibers, which undergo an impressive drawing ratio. The continuously collected polyaniline fibres have a previously unattained diameter below 5"‰Âµm, high energy and charge storage capacities, and favorable mechanical performance. We demonstrated an ultrathin all-solid organic electrochemical transistor based on ultrafine polyaniline fibres, which operated as a tactile sensor detecting pressure and friction forces at different levels.
ENGINEERING

