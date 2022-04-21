HEAT - Miami Police - D2C: Press Event & Activation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Miami Dade Police negotiators are trying to convince a woman to come out of her Richmond Heights home. Detective Alvaro Zableta tells CBS4 News, a mother of three barricaded herself inside her home early Thursday evening. Miami-Dade police were called to the house, located at 14500 Pierce Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say when she first barricaded herself inside, her husband and three young children were trapped inside. However, about two hours later they made it out unhurt. It’s still unclear if police led them out or if they were able to leave on their own. Police say the husband told them there were no guns or other weapons in the home. But, heavily armed officers remain on scene along with a SWAT unit, taking no chances.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO