Malibu, CA

Opinion: Working in Malibu is Worthwhile

By Emma Ibarra
Pepperdine Graphic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average American college town is usually set behind the backdrop of bars that sprawl the downtown area, surrounded by large shopping precincts with a Target, a Taco Bell and maybe even a Tilly’s to top it off. However, the experiences of Waves differs from other schools on many levels —...

pepperdine-graphic.com

CBS LA

2 women steal wedding dress from Simi Valley store

Police are searching for two women who stole a wedding dress from a bridal store in Simi Valley earlier this month. The theft occurred on April 9 at Kay's Bridal, located in the 4400 block of Alpine Street. According to Simi Valley police, the women posed as owners of a wedding dress which was ready for pickup. They took the dress and drove away in a Tesla. Police have released a security photo of the suspects. The women were described as white, 5-foot-3 or 5-foot-4. One of the women was in her mid-20s and the second was in her mid-50s. The Tesla was a blue colored Model Y. Anyone with information on their identities should call police at 805-583-6950. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Groundbreaking Friday for $87M wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills

After years of planning, crews finally broke ground Friday morning on an $87 million wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills designed to give mountain lions and other animals safe passage in and out of the Santa Monica Mountains in an effort save them from extinction. It's no coincidence that the groundbreaking for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is taking place on Earth Day. When complete, it will be the largest such corridor in the world. The crossing will span all ten lanes of the 101 freeway at Liberty Canyon Road. It will be 165-foot-wide and sit 10 feet above...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Big-rig protest shuts down 5 freeway in Glendale

A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning. Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale. The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs. Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway. It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given. 
GLENDALE, CA
domino

This Garage–Turned–Guest Suite Comes With a Lilac-Tiled Outdoor Bathroom

Claire Thomas, ​​the creator of The Kitchy Kitchen blog and cofounder of Sweet Laurel Bakery, gets asked all the time if she wants to sell her Los Angeles house, and the answer (so far) has always been no. “Because you realize you can’t buy anything…it’s a hot market; our dollar wouldn’t go very far,” she says. Instead her approach to her own space—and her advice for her design clients—has been to maximize whatever it is you’re working with. “The idea of a starter home doesn’t really exist anymore. It’s more, how can you make it work for as long as possible and build equity?” she continues. One way Thomas has learned to help others in the southern California area do that? Convert their garages into accessory dwelling unit (ADUs).
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Historic L.A. Building With Banksy Mural for Sale Following Tarina Tarantino Bankruptcy Filing

Click here to read the full article. For sale: A seven-story historic building in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District with one special feature — a Banksy mural on the side of the building. The 108-year-old structure, known as The Sparkle Factory and owned by jewelry designer Tarina Tarantino and her husband and business partner, Alfonso Campos, is part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing made by Tarina Tarantino Management.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh The couple, with other partners, acquired the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Metro Micro Offers Angelenos Rides Around L.A. For Just $1

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has created the Metro Micro program where Angelenos can ride within the Los Angeles area for only $1. The service was introduced just last year and has been compared to the likes of Lyft and Uber. However, the ultimate difference is their price point. Each ride is only $1, and the first two rides are free with online registration.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Apartment Therapy

Google Maps Has Created a “Selling Sunset” Itinerary

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “Selling Sunset” fans may know that season five dropped on Netflix this weekend, fueling our desires for more extravagant multi-million dollar homes and, let’s face it, ALL of the drama. And for fans living in or visiting the Los Angeles area, Google Maps has created a “Selling Sunset”-inspired itinerary so they can live out their favorite moments from the hit show. Not in L.A.? The map also allows you to virtually visit some of the show’s most jaw-dropping spots via street view.
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Esther Povitsky's Day Off at LAX Makes Travel Feel Relaxing

The Los Angeles International Airport—or LAX, as everybody knows it—is definitely not a neighborhood, but one could say comedian and Dollface actor Esther Povitsky basically lives there. Born and raised in the Midwest, Povitsky has resided in Los Angeles for the past 10 years, and as a stand-up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel + Leisure

11 Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles

With a city as big as Los Angeles, planning a getaway leads to a lot of questions, one of the first being, "Where should I stay?" Choosing a home base for your travels can set the tone for an entire vacation, and seeking out local boutique hotels over large chains offers a more bespoke experience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Circus Vargas Is Back in Town

Circus Vargas is back with an all new show featuring amazing acts of artistry, daring feats of courage and breath taking beauty. This express is making stops in Downey, Laguna Hills and Santa Clarita now through June 6, 202. Children under 2 are free,. Circus Vargas Express is a two...
DOWNEY, CA
Secret LA

NYC’s Famous Levain Bakery Is Finally Bringing Their Massive Cookies To L.A.

Levain Bakery is home to one of New York City’s most popular cookies, and now they’re officially making their way to Los Angeles. The famous bakery announced on their Instagram yesterday, “LA, we’ve been dying to share cookies with you for years now. It is so surreal and exciting to say this…. see you on the west coast very soon.” According to Larchmont Buzz , the new location will be at 227 N. Larchmont Blvd in Larchmont Village.
LOS ANGELES, CA

