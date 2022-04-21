Rita Ora Gets Risqué In A Black Triangle Bikini For Her Instagram Followers: ‘Can’t Wait For Summer’

Splash News

Rita Ora is definitely ready for summer and so are we! The “Poison” singer, 31, just showed off her killer figure, toned abs and stunning tan skin again in a skimpy black bikini in her Instagram post last week. The Voice UK judge’s 16.1 million followers can’t get enough of her swimsuit-clad photos lately, as she has rocked a sexy bright blue set earlier this month and another stringy black two-piece in February. (If you got it, show it off, right?)

IG’s resident bikini queen donned this new one that we’re obsessed with while appearing to pose somewhere tropical. As part of her April 14th photo collection, Ora added other shots of her swimming in a pool while pulling off a cheetah-print one-piece, proving once again that her swimsuit style is top tier.

“Can’t wait for summer,” the pop superstar wrote in her caption while garnering thousands of comments from fans. “Damn gurl!!!” wrote one user while another added, fire emojis with a well-said note: “look at how gorgeous she is in this bikini wow!!”

Ora uploaded another pic of her flaunting another skintight and revealing black set, which differed slightly in its fabric and material. The “Let You Love Me” singer can be seen standing on a beach, appearing to rub mud on her face, neck and abs. “Stay hydrated and exfoliate kids,” she wrote in her caption.

Her boyfriend, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, 46, poked fun at her lack of a comma in her sentence. “You shouldn’t exfoliate kids!” he wrote in his caption, while others reacted with laughing emojis and informing him that he’s a “lucky man.” Model Chantel Jeffries summed up our exact thoughts whenever we see Ora in a bikini and added a heart-eyes emoji. Beautiful as usual, Rita!