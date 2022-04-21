ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Ridge, IL

Mayor’s secretary honored for saving Chicago Ridge man’s life

By Chicago Ridge
southwestregionalpublishing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater meters in Chicago Ridge that record usage remotely led to a stricken village resident being rescued in December. At the April 12 Village Board meeting, Judy King, Mayor Chuck Tokar’s secretary, received the Police Department’s Life Saving Award for asking them to check on the man when she noticed a...

www.southwestregionalpublishing.com

Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Barry Morphew in wife Suzanne's disappearance

In a high-profile case that has already seen numerous and sometimes odd twists and turns over the past two years, including most recently, crucial judicial sanctions, a judge agreed to dismiss all charges against Barry Morphew, without prejudice, just nine days before he was to stand trial for the first-degree murder of his wife and mother of their two daughters, Suzanne Morphew.
COLORADO STATE
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body found in Chicago River identified as missing Back of the Yards woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – The body pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning on the Southwest Side has been identified as 31-year-old Karina Alanis, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Police said her body was found around 7:50 a.m. in the river in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. CPD Marine Unit recovered her body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene.According to the family's GoFundMe, Alanis is a mother of three daughters and was last seen two weeks ago. The cause of her death has yet to be determinedShe is the fourth body pulled from Chicago waters in the past week.Last Saturday morning, 80-year-old Yuet Tsang's body was pulled from the Chicago River about one mile away, in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, near Bridgeport.The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.About an hour later, an unidentified body was found in the river in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.Police have not said if any of the cases are connected.
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Court reinstates Chicago Public Schools' right to enforce COVID vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Appellate Court on Thursday reinstated the Chicago Public Schools' right to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its staff. On April 8, a judge in downstate Sangamon County had blocked CPS from taking disciplinary action against six teachers who had challenged the rule. Two of the teachers had been warned they would be suspended for failing to get vaccinated or submit to mandatory COVID-19 testing, and the other four agreed to be tested on a weekly basis. But all filed suit, claiming they were "suffering continuing harm in that each is being subjected to an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side tenants demand action against inattentive landlords

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tenants on the South Side are demanding action against inattentive landlords, and more support from City Hall. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports they gathered near the 6th Ward aldermanic office. The crowd represent tenants from over 40 buildings across Chicago's South Side.They're looking for City Council support on the Chicago Healthy Homes Ordinance. They said it's time for Chicago to hold its landlords accountable, who they said are abusing the system in their own favor at the cost of the people who live there.They're asking for a better system to keep buildings clean and up-to-date on repairs. Tenants...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Extremely Local News: Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker suspended

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot ally says she will tackle ethics reform in new City Council package

A City Council ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised Friday to introduce a series of ethics reforms that would have a broad impact across city government in the wake of multiple criminal investigations at City Hall and spats over conflicts of interest among Chicago elected officials. The ethics package being proposed by Ald. Michele Smith, 43rd, follows the introduction just one month ago of a ...
CHICAGO, IL

