Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Thursday night from the Amalie Arena.

The Maple Leafs will look for another win after winning 12 of their last 15 games while the Lightning have been struggling while losing six of their last nine games.

This will be a great day of hockey, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Thursday, April 21

Thursday, April 21 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+110) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-135)

O/U: 6.5

