Tampa, FL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Thursday night from the Amalie Arena.

The Maple Leafs will look for another win after winning 12 of their last 15 games while the Lightning have been struggling while losing six of their last nine games.

This will be a great day of hockey, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

  • When: Thursday, April 21
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+110) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-135)

O/U: 6.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

Yardbarker

Sabres’ Play Against Division Opponents Previews 2022-23 & Beyond

The Buffalo Sabres have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for a couple of weeks, however, the Eastern Conference playoff picture has basically been set since early November, with four of the eight spots occupied by Atlantic Division teams. For the Sabres to end their 11-year playoff drought, interdivisional success will be imperative. They took some steps toward improving their divisional play with their improved play all around but their 8-13-4 record is uninspiring. So let’s take a tour around the Atlantic Division, examining how the Sabres performed this season against their divisional opponents, and how they can start having success moving forward.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Predators 2

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Nashville on Saturday. In a number of ways, this was a continuation of the Lightning's performance in their dominant win over Toronto on Thursday. Once again, it was a game that featured individual accomplishments, structured team defense, a dominant Lightning power play, and a balanced scoring attack.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NHL Push for the Playoffs: Maple Leafs have strength beyond Matthews, Marner

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins to have Jeff Carter, Evgeni Malkin Saturday at Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled two points ahead of the rival Washington Capitals in the all-important battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division standings via Thursday's impressive 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins that was notched without having injured first-choice goaltender Tristan Jarry in the lineup. Pittsburgh endured a scare...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Lightning win big again, defeat Predators 6-2

Tampa Bay has now scored 14 goals in their last two games. Make it two-straight convincing wins for the Lightning. After dropping eight goals on Toronto their last time out, the Bolts put up another big offensive outburst on Saturday, defeating the Predators 6-2 at AMALIE Arena. Box Score |...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

