Nintendo faces labor complaint filed by former employee

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

An unnamed former Nintendo employee has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for allegedly being terminated due to involvement in union efforts.

As reported by Axios, the charge filed Monday in Washington alleges that Nintendo and staffing agency Aston Carter engaged in “concerted activities” against the former employee’s legal right to unionize. Most of the documents included in the lawsuit are not publicly available outside of the public docket.

A Nintendo spokesperson told Polygon confirming the employee’s termination but is adamant that it wasn’t for their involvement with a union.

“We are aware of the claim, which was filed with the National Labor Relations Board by a contractor who was previously terminated for the disclosure of confidential information and for no other reason,” Nintendo’s statement reads. “Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionize or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB.”

“Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supportive work environment for all our employees and contractors,” the statement continues. “We take matters of employment very seriously.”

Unionization efforts are becoming far more prevalent in the games industry lately, especially after the ongoing controversies at Activision Blizzard and PlayStation.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

