Vail, CO

Letter: Rental housing shortage needs to be addressed

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 2 days ago

There is a huge problem in rental housing, and in looking at Wednesday’s Vail Daily that shortage is quite apparent from the numbers below:. There are 89 want ads for job positions. There are...

www.vaildaily.com

Vail Daily

Letter: We need workforce housing in East Vail

The business community NEEDS this project. The Vail community needs more affordable housing for its workforce, and as a general manager of two stores here, I and other business community members welcome projects like Vail Resorts’ East Vail affordable workforce housing project. In order for our businesses to continue providing the highest quality of service we are known for and advertise as the “Vail Experience” for our community members and guests, we need affordable housing close to where people work.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Guerriero: A commitment to a sustainable future

As a leader at Vail Resorts who is passionate about our Commitment to Zero and intimately familiar with the community’s housing challenges, I understand the concerns of some in the Vail community regarding the affordable housing development in East Vail. However, some of the recent characterization of Vail Resorts’ commitment to a sustainable future is unfair and inaccurate.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon considers its options for managing short-term rentals

Last week, the town of Avon started the process of addressing short-term rental properties in the town. During a work session at its regular Town Council meeting on Tuesday, April 12, council members discussed various options for better managing short-term rentals, which most council members are concerned are challenging long-term — and specifically, workforce housing.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Condemn the East Vail parcel and condemn Vail Resorts

The parcel in East Vail where Vail Resorts plans to develop workforce housing needs to be condemned — legally. Vail Resorts and its female leaders Beth Howard and Kirsten Lynch should also be condemned — literally — for being absolutely tone deaf to the community with their empty words and vacuous promises to protect the environment.
VAIL, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

House passes $178 million investment for affordable housing

The House today passed legislation to direct the largest investment in state history in affordable housing — $178 million in grants to nonprofits and local governments to build and sustain affordable housing. The legislation passed with a vote of 43-20. “This transformational investment of nearly $180 million will help...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Former school turned home for sale in Colorado

MODEL, Colo – A unique dwelling for sale in an unincorporated village in Las Animas County. Tucked away along the Santa Fe Trail Byway on US-350 twenty miles northwest of Trinidad, a former schoolhouse in Model has been converted into a three-bedroom home. The home’s interior is over 9000 square feet and features gorgeous hardwood […]
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley reminded of local fire danger

Ah, spring, the season when pretty much anything can happen. A week after a wind-whipped wildfire threatened homes in a significant portion of Gypsum, the Vail Valley is set to receive a potentially healthy shot of rain and snow. Some decent precipitation would be welcome right now. A shot of...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Being green is good for business

Earth Day on April 22 is marked by more than a billion people around the world as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes. It began in 1970 as the start of the modern environmental movement. Locally, Walking Mountains Science Center...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Donovan: fighting inflation by helping rural Colorado

As a rancher I know how much hard work, time, and dedication goes into raising livestock. I know that these challenges only continue when you try to process your beef, poultry, or hogs for meat. From calling meat processors months in advance, to transporting cattle many hours away, it is...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Appeal on proposed gravel mine from Rincon Partners postponed

Dotsero residents did not receive property notification of an appeal hearing scheduled for Wednesday concerning a potential gravel mine in the area, resulting in a postponement of the appeal by the Eagle County Planning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to reschedule the appeal for May 18 at 3 p.m. Rincon...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1

This $1.75 Million Severance Home Gives Off Serious Castle Vibes

Rustic. Modern. Castle. We can't help but have so many different feelings about the vibes that this home in Severance, Colorado gives us. All in great ways, of course. This home located at 39675 Hilltop Circle is listed on Realtor for $1.75 million. The home features six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and 8,770 square feet of living space on 3.5 acres of land.
SEVERANCE, CO
Inside the Firm Podcast

Colorado Architecture Firm Designs Unique Shipping Container House in Breckenridge Colorado

Exterior Perspective of Colorado Shipping Container HomeF9 Productions Inc. Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions of Longmont Colorado, recently completed the design of an innovative and one-of-a-kind custom home in Breckenridge Colorado made entirely out of shipping containers. This custom home totals 1,600 square feet of finished space hovering over a two-car carport and entailing three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open and spacious kitchen, living, and dining area. The front of the home is also flanked by a 562 square foot deck that serves as an intermediate space between the natural and built environment.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Council will begin process to condemn East Vail parcel

The fate of a parcel in East Vail targeted for workforce housing has closely divided Vail’s community and its elected representatives. The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 4-3 to start work on a resolution to start the condemnation process for the Vail Resorts-owned parcel formerly known as Booth Heights.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Gypsum needs to allow an I-70 detour

I’m not your elected Mayor, but I still have a voice and I’m going to use it as a concerned citizen. I have been directly impacted by closures in the canyon stemming from fires, rock slides, road damage, weather safety closures, and accidents. Monday night council member Chris...
GYPSUM, CO
