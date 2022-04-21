Letter: Rental housing shortage needs to be addressed

Exterior Perspective of Colorado Shipping Container HomeF9 Productions Inc. Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions of Longmont Colorado, recently completed the design of an innovative and one-of-a-kind custom home in Breckenridge Colorado made entirely out of shipping containers. This custom home totals 1,600 square feet of finished space hovering over a two-car carport and entailing three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open and spacious kitchen, living, and dining area. The front of the home is also flanked by a 562 square foot deck that serves as an intermediate space between the natural and built environment.
