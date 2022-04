Nine years ago, Ron Alley, founder of Carpe Artista, and a group of arts-loving supporters came up with the idea of opening a coffee shop in the Depot District. Alley knew the city was wanting to develop the area and he wanted to be a part of the preservation of old downtown Smyrna. His initial idea of a coffee shop was changed when Joy Conklin, who helped them get off the café ground, said she wanted to do a restaurant. And that is what they ended up doing, beating the odds and becoming an integral part of the growing downtown development.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO