Titusville, PA

Pleasantville Methodist Church to hold spaghetti dinner

By Nancy Mulvin
Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

“He lives! He lives! Christ Jesus lives today.”. Those words were sung in many churches on Sunday. On Friday we remembered the crucifixion of Jesus. Not guilty of any charges, he died a horrible death on the cross. Those who loved Him, who believed in Him, even those who...

www.titusvilleherald.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
deseret.com

First Presidency celebrates life and mission of Jesus Christ with 2022 Easter message

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released its 2022 Easter message Wednesday celebrating the Atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ. President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, issued the following Easter message from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Titusville, PA
City
Pleasantville, PA
WDTV

Pepperoni roll festival hosted at Suncrest United Methodist Church

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first ever pepperoni roll festival came to Suncrest United Methodist church today. It was a way to celebrate coming out of Covid quarantine. There was plenty of food, drinks and of course pepperoni rolls. It was also a way to raise funds. Pastor Mike Estep...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
Person
Randy Frye
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
The Independent

At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days.President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president-prophet receives divine revelation and direct word from God.Church presidents serve until they die.Nelson's surpasses the previous oldest church president, Gordon B. Hinckley, who died in 2008 at the age of 97...
RELIGION
Times Leader

Eureka Hose Co. holds annual spaghetti dinner

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eurkea # 4 Hose Co. held its annual spaghetti take-out dinner on March 5 at the hose company on Grant Street in Olyphant. The volunteer firemen and their families pitched in at this 53rd spaghetti dinner fund-raiser. Uppermost on many minds...
OLYPHANT, PA
#Church Service#Christian Church#Church Of Christ
WSPA 7News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
BOSTON, MA
WTOV 9

Spaghetti dinner raises money for Ohio Valley Health Center in Wintersville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The United Methodist Church in Wintersville hosted a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday evening for Ohio Valley Health Care. An 'All You Can Eat,' dinner was provided with the proceeds being utilized to help OVHC purchase medication for medically uninsured patients. In addition to the pasta, salad, bread and dessert was served.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Laurinburg Exchange

What is our praise? Part 1

This word “Praise” is a good word, but it is thrown around lightly. The meaning of it in this message will take on a whole new meaning. The word “praise” means “the expression of approval or admiration for someone or something; to acclaim.” In Christianity, this is directed to God. Praise is something that we do for our children; when they do something to make us proud or feel good we “express approval” in the form of praise; and it does them good; it lifts their spirits and encourages them to continue to do good; I think that we need to do this more; highlight the good more than we do the bad; “Praise” is an acclamation, our approval to God for who he is and what he has done. It’s because of his person. But “praise” is something else, it is more than that; it’s what we do, how we live, and how we love that really expresses our praise; and it is this kind of praise that God is looking for; in this season of Lent, let us examine first of all how we praise and worship and when that praise is acceptable to God. Because all praise and worship is not acceptable. Community, when we think about “praise” we think about the emotions of our heart and the emotions of the worship service; that time when we express, when we make a lot of noise verbally with our mouths in verbal praises in songs and worship to the Lord; the statement “give God a praise” to some it means dancing in the spirit, waving of the hands, worship singing, verbally saying hallelujah and other emotional expressions; to them it means making a joyful noise unto the Lord all ye lands” as the scripture says (Ps. 100:1); and oh how true that is; he alone deserves the honor, and he alone deserves the praise; nobody but him! community, I am a worshipper and I do give God the praise privately and publicly; I love expressing myself in a dance in the form of praise and worship singing, and some of you do as well; that’s who we are; as the 150 Psalm calls us, we are to praise him with the loud sounding cymbals (vs 5); everything that is breathing ought to praise the Lord; but in this message “praise” is not an emotion, praise is what we do or what we don’t do; it’s to alarm us and perhaps shock some when I say there are some worship and praise that God don’t want! some praise and worship that he will not accept; which poses us to ask the question “What is my praise? And what is my worship?” see, community praise, real praise is not just an emotion; in fact it don’t even start there; it’s not just an experience; oh no, real praise is much more than that; it’s from the heart carried out in our acts; we do that every single day; and if our acts don’t match our emotion then God will not accept our worship or our praise I don’t care how loud we sing or how much we worship! in other words we cannot come into the presence of God with stained hands and expect for him to receive our worship; disobedient Christians cannot come into the presence of God and God receive their worship; my community friends in this age of the church we put more emphasis on the emotion part at church than what we do and live the other 6 days a week; you know it seems everywhere we go the most important thing that some worship leaders emphasize is “everybody giving God praise” in the sanctuary; they emphasize emotional worship; and that’s fine, but God wants living worship! And that’s our everyday life… The kind where our lives bring glory to him; For example, we can’t walk around with anger in our bosom, mad with somebody, have an unforgiven spirit and then come into the presence of God and worship and praise; oh, we can sing with the choir and wave our hands but all we are doing is fanning the air because our worship to God is unacceptable! We can’t live like the world all week, curse, fuss, fight, live together with a man or woman outside of marriage, turn it off on Sunday morning and expect God to accept our worship; when we live like that our hands are stained so that when we lift them up in praise it is not acceptable to God; friends, don’t get me wrong this morning I say this in love that none of us are perfect Christians; and you don’t have to be perfect to offer up praise and worship to God; for then all of us would be disqualified, but it is a conscious choice despite our faults and failures to live for Christ each and every day; it’s a conscious choice to “present our bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God which is our reasonable service (Rom. 12:1,2).” That’s what worship is; if we are not merciful, if we are not kind and Christlike, if we use our bodies for anything other than God’s glory, if we don’t help the brethren or help somebody that needs help or we that are spiritual don’t restore a brother that has fallen in the spirit of meekness (Gal. 6:1), then our worship and our praise is not acceptable to God! Community, our lives are our worship. That’s real worship. Let’s give him the true praise that he deserves.
RELIGION
Carla Paton

What is the meaning of Psalm 1?

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.
The Atlantic

A Christian Response to Suffering

One of the things I’ve discovered in my middle years is just how many lives are marked by wounds: terribly painful, life-altering, haunting, and impossible to make sense of. Some of them are visible on the surface; many of them are hidden in shadows. Some are carried alone. In...
RELIGION

