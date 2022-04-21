LEROY JOSEPH MICHEL

On January 20, 2022, John LeRoy Frank passed away at home with his family by his side. He was 74 years old and had been a warrior in a 10-year battle with pancreatic cancer. John was intensely curious and a voracious lifetime learner. He was an early technology adopter and taught himself to use a computer many years before they were commonplace in homes. He was always eager to try new programs and applications and he enjoyed sharing what he learned. John loved facts, spreadsheets, charts, history, dams, geology, geography, railroads, mines and GIS maps. He knew all the federal and state road route numbers and nomenclature. He was our Rand McNally.

