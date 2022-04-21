ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
WRAL News

New Target Spring Home sale plus curtains up to 30% off today, March 27

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Spring Home Sale including deals on kitchen, bed, bath, home decor, floor care, indoor and outdoor furniture and more! Plus, today, March 27, window treatments are on sale for up to 30% off online!The 21 Days of Beauty promotion is also taking place!
NewsBreak
Economy
Real Simple

I'm a New Homeowner, and These Are All the Stylish Storage and Decor Pieces I'm Buying on Amazon

There are many wonderful advantages to owning your own home—security and independence are two that come to mind. But I've also always loved the idea of starting fresh with a blank canvas and truly making a space my own. And since I just bought an apartment in New York, I couldn't wait to turn it into the tiny home of my dreams. After all, owning in the city is a huge accomplishment, so when it comes to decorating, I'm opting for high-quality items that'll make each area feel elevated and stylish, all while on a budget.
hunker.com

Costco's New Kitchen Item Will Look Stunning on Your Countertop

It's time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that's all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party. Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share...
yankodesign.com

Best space-saving designs for tiny homes

Let’s be honest, our modern urban homes can be quite cramped! Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. Or on the other hand, if you’ve decided to join the tiny home movement, and now reside in a tiny home, you still need designs that perfectly fit into it! And we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving products that promise to do exactly that. From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture – these nifty designs are all you need to make the most of the limited space in your tiny home!
Real Simple

20 Tips for Organizing Small Closets That Will Double Your Storage Space

When space is at a premium at home, utilizing every inch counts. This holds especially true in a snug closet, where proper organization can mean the difference between a calm morning routine and absolute clothing chaos. But fear not—the boutique-worthy display of your dreams is still within reach, with help from a few small closet organization ideas and some streamlined organizers.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Amazon has Greenworks electric outdoor tools on sale now

If you’re anything like me (and most other people in the country), then you’re tired of looking at high gas prices. It’s bad enough that we have to pay these prices to put gas in our cars, but now that spring is here, we need to fire up our mowers and pay to fill those up. When will it end? Well, the end is here now with this deal on electric mowers and outdoor tools from Amazon.
The Kitchn

8 Inspiring Kitchen Redos That Hinged on Keeping the Big Stuff (Think: Appliances, Counters, and Cabinets)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing like Apartment Therapy’s Before & Afters to show you that it’s possible to make unrecognizable transformations to your home even on a budget, and right now, we’re celebrating kitchen redos that majorly save money by making old countertops, cabinets, floors, appliances, and more look new again.
Pyramid

Money Matters: How to build up home food storage without breaking the bank

Remember when COVID first hit? When you couldn’t buy bottled water or toilet paper anywhere? With the pandemic, the subsequent financial crisis and world conflicts, not to mention that massive earthquake for which Utah is overdue, there are plenty of reasons to make sure your family has enough home food storage to last at least a week, but ideally a year.
Tree Hugger

Couple Swaps Extra-Large House for Deluxe 300-Square-Foot Tiny Home

The stereotypical view of tiny houses is that it's usually people of younger generations who are building, buying, and living in them, since conventional housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable and out of reach for first-time homebuyers. But go deeper past these stereotypes, and one will see that there is also...
Food & Wine

Tackle Messy Under-the-Sink Storage with This Shelving Unit While It's On Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The space under your kitchen sink can sometimes be a scary place. Whether it's your makeshift bar cabinet, garbage can holder, or filled to the brim with your stash of cleaning supplies, it doesn't take much to turn that prime kitchen real estate into a messy abyss. Fortunately, this multipurpose shelving unit from Amazon can help clear the clutter just in time for spring—and it's 38% off.
