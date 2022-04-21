ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Lion Killed on 405 Freeway, 1 Day Before Wildlife Crossing Groundbreaking

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENTWOOD (CNS) - A mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle today on the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Brentwood area, highlighting the dangers facing the big cats living amid a maze of freeways and the reasoning behind a major wildlife crossing that will break ground tomorrow....

