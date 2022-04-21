ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MU wrestling signs Kansas state champion Fisher

By By Conor Langs
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Missouri wrestling added another name to its heralded program Thursday.

Coach Brian Smith announced via Twitter the club would be adding three-time Kansas state champion Jerrdon Fisher out of Goddard High School to the 2022 signing class.

Fisher helped Goddard win its eighth straight Class 5A title in 2021-22, placing first at 152 pounds. He also claimed the state crown in 2021 and 2020.

“I chose Mizzou because I feel that the culture of the school and wrestling program fits with my personal lifestyle,” Fisher said in a news release. “Being a part of the team would help myself, my teammates and others around me to achieve our academic, athletic and personal goals at the University of Missouri.”

Fisher joins an already loaded 2022 signing class for Missouri, now with nine state champions in six different states: Tommy Hagan (Missouri), Easton Hilton (Missouri), Owen Uhls (Missouri), Zeke Seltzer (Indiana), J Conway (Indiana), Ryan Boersma (Illinois), Kade Moore (Texas) and Clayton Whiting (Wisconsin).

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Kyle Smithpeters named Mizzou assistant basketball coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Former John A. Logan Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smithpeters is leaving Carterville to accept a job as assistant basketball coach at the University of Missouri. Smithpeters coached for 15 years at John A. Logan. He held a record of 241-73 during his 10 years as head...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Education
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Conway, MO
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Sports
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Combat#Twitter#Goddard High School
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville goes 2-0 against Show-Me State's best

The Edwardsville Tigers made the four-hour charter bus ride to Ozark, Missouri, to take on two of the best teams from the Show-Me State. By the end of Friday, the Tigers stole the show. EHS won 3-2 over Liberty North in eight innings and then defeated Liberty 4-3 at U.S. Ballpark. Liberty (17-6), out of Kansas City, is ranked No. 1 in the Missouri Class 6 state poll and the defending state champion and Liberty North (16-6), also out of Kansas City, is ranked No. 3 in Missouri Class 6. Edwardsville is now 19-0, tying the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WIBW

Kansas State Powercat Auction wraps up Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s 38th edition of the Powercat Auction ends Saturday night. The Powercat Auction is the single largest fundraiser for K-State Athletics and supports the Ahearn Fund in providing scholarships for more than 450 student-athletes. Some items include custom concrete tables or benches, quilts, weekend...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
KWCH.com

Jayhawks kick off Barnstorming tour in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once KU Basketball fans heard that the NCAA national champions were coming to Wichita to kick off their Barnstorming tour, tickets started selling out. Lois and Kyson Kimble are one of many families who spent the day waiting in line to see some of their favorite Kansas basketball players.
WICHITA, KS
WCIA

Okaw Valley grad Paige Robinson transferring to Illinois St.

WCIA — Okaw Valley grad Paige Robinson is transferring from Drury to Illinois State for her final year of college basketball. After spending the past four years at the Division II school in Missouri, scoring more than 2,000 career points, the 5-foot-10 guard is taking her game to the next level to suit up for […]
BETHANY, IL
WIBW

Two Ichabod golfers selected to NCAA Central/Midwest Regional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dawson Wills and Cade Uhlenhake will represent Washburn University as Central Region individuals in the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional. Ten teams and four individuals make up the Central Region qualifiers. Rogers State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Northeastern State represent the MIAA. Brady Holland of Winona State and Minnesota State Mankato’s Ben Laffen will join Wills and Uhlenhake as individuals.
TOPEKA, KS
The Spun

Kansas Star Christian Braun Announces NBA Draft Decision

Kansas star Christian Braun is officially league bound. On Sunday, the national champion announced his decision to enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft. Braun released a statement via Twitter titled “Just A Kid From Kansas.”. Just a kid from Kansas, that’s where I started this journey. Now,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Telegraph

Stearns homers in fifth straight; unbeaten Tigers rout Redbirds

EDWARDSVILLE -- Spencer Stearns needed just one at-bat Thursday to make history. Stearns became the first Tiger under coach Tim Funkhouser to homer in five straight games. His first-blast set the tone, as Edwardsville rolled to a 10-0, five-inning win over Alton at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville. “It’s awesome,”...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
628
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy