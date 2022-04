For the third time in a week. United Independent School District (UISD) reported the third water issue with one of their schools becoming the second time in the week where a school was dismissed early because of a water-related issue. Unlike the previous issues; however, that were due to City of Laredo water issues that affected the school district, this time it was an issue within UISD property that needed attention.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO