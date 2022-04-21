ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cantlay, Schauffele top Zurich Classic after record setting first round

crescentcitysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVONDALE – In a deep field with many of the top players in the world, a group of four teams of relative unknowns made themselves botn known and at home Thursday morning in the opening round of the Zurich Classic. At that point, it appeared the obscure players...

crescentcitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira FORCED OUT of Zurich Classic

The duo of Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira were forced to withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to the latter sustaining a back injury, the official PGA Tour communications team have said. Niemann and Pereira had made a solid start to the only team event on the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jason Day in the mix with little-known partner, X-Cantlay own the lead and Jay Haas sets a record for the ages

Jason Day is in contention again on the PGA Tour. And who’s that with him? No … seriously, who is that with him? Jason Scrivener?. You’re forgiven—even the most diehard golf fans among us—if the inclusion of Scrivener on a PGA Tour leaderboard caused you to do a double take. In fact, the second question in his press conference after his second round in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was, “Could you pronounce your last name?”
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Zurich Classic leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday

Every PGA Tour week has a weekend storyline, and the 2022 Zurich Classic is no different. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are up one on two teams and up two on two others heading into Saturday's four-ball play, where Cantlay and Schauffele shot a tournament-record 59 in Round 1. They'll be chased over the next 36 by all the teams that made the cut, but the problem is that only six twosomes are even within five strokes of their 17-under number.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman REJECTED by R&A in request to play at The Open Championship

Two-time Open champion Greg Norman has been rejected by the R&A in his attempt to play at The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Dion Kipping, who spoke to the Today Show in Australia, confirmed that the R&A won't give Norman a special exemption to play at the home of golf in July.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"As nervous as I've ever been" Jay Haas reacts to PGA Tour record

As far as milestones go this one is pretty special. Jay Haas has become the oldest player in history to make a PGA Tour cut. At the age of 68, Haas made the cut on the number alongside his 39-year-old son Bill at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
David Lipsky
Person
Bubba Watson
golfmagic.com

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Prize purse, winner's share

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's only team event. After the hype of the Masters, the schedule takes on more of a relaxing two weeks. That comes in the shape of the RBC Heritage which Jordan Spieth won. And here at TPC Louisiana - designed by...
GOLF
WSPA 7News

Jay Haas becomes oldest to make a PGA Tour cut

Greenville’s Jay Haas achieved history Friday near New Orleans. And his son, Bill, was by his side to celebrate it with him. As a team in the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, the Haases posted an eight-under score in the team competition to make it to the weekend, meaning Jay Haas surpasses Sam Snead as […]
GREENVILLE, SC
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro given FRIGHT OF HIS LIFE at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Throughout the week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, we have seen alligators stalk the fairways and wander around while stars of the PGA Tour navigate the golf course. Many of the golfers are unphased by these menacing animals. As long as you keep a safe distance, you can fully concentrate on your game.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zurich Classic#Avondale#Tpc#Golf Channel#Americans#The Pga Tour
Golf Digest

Cantlay and Schauffele dominate, a missed walk-up song opportunity and a season-saving week

There are no World Ranking points up for grabs this week in the Zurich Classic, and the volatility of the non-stroke-play format always leads to an eclectic leaderboard. Funny, then, that two of the best teams in the field occupy the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play. Scottie Scheffler’s the highest-ranked player at TPC Louisiana—he’s the highest-ranked player in literally any golf tournament in the world these days—and Xander Schauffele (world No. 12) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 4) have a lower average ranking than that of Scheffler and his partner, Ryan Palmer. So do Sam Burns (No. 11) and Billy Horschel (No. 13). If Scheffler couldn’t continue the heater and the golden-child duo of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland couldn’t challenge, tournament organizers couldn’t ask for much better than a Schauffele/Cantlay masterclass.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Pablo Larrazabal’s winning WITB: 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (15 degrees) 5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (18 degrees) Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (24), Callaway Apex TCB (5-7), Callaway Apex MB (8-PW) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100. Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48,...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy