Amazon is pursuing the "aggressive geographic and use case expansion" of a scheme that sends injured warehouse workers to non-profits for light duty, according to The Financial Times. Under the scheme that's officially called Amazon Community Together, workers get their full salary instead of compensation benefits that typically only cover a portion of their usual pay. While the program sounds beneficial for both workers and local non-profits, workers' rights advocates argue that it's a tool Amazon uses to hide the real number of serious injuries at its warehouses.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO