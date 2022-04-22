ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois residents urged to take down bird feeders, baths to slow spread of avian flu

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gGoV_0fGYWOqw00

Illinois residents are being urged to stop using bird feeders and bird baths to help slow the spread of avian flu.

The EA HFN1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is currently impacting wild and domestic bird species in Illinois, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.

SEE ALSO | Bird flu 2022: Hundreds of birds found dead as avian influenza sweeps through Baker's Lake

HPAI was first detected in wild Canada geese in Illinois in March. While it has not yet been detected in songbirds, the IDNR recommends residents take down their bird feeders and baths through the end of May, or until HPAI infections subside in the Midwest

The department also recommends the following:

-Clean and rinse bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put away or clean weekly if they can't be moved away from birds.

-Remove any bird seed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife.

-Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.

The avian flu is rarely transmissible to humans. Nevertheless, experts said you should avoid birds in the wild.

SEE ALSO | Lincoln Park Zoo joins zoos across continent moving birds inside amid new bird flu outbreak

If five or more deceased wild birds are observed in one location, an IDNR district wildlife biologist should be contacted .

USDA Wildlife Services also may be contacted at 1-866-487-3297.

In addition, IDNR requests all deceased or sick bald eagles be reported to the agency.

Comments / 3

muza
1d ago

how is starving the birds gonna stop bird flu, why not give the people something to save the birds and kill the virus

Reply
3
Related
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: snake plant

The Sansevieria trifasciata, AKA the snake plant, has a well-deserved reputation for being nearly indestructible. It can tolerate a high level of neglect and a broad spectrum of light, making it a great starter plant. Its common name alludes to its long, dark green variegated leaves that seem to slither upwards.
GARDENING
Polarbear

U.S. Wildlife Services, a wing under the US Department of Agriculture, killed over 1.75 million animals in 2021

Wildlife Services is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and it specializes in killing animals to protect agriculture, human health, and vulnerable species. Since its establishment in 1895, Wildlife Services’ goals and objectives have evolved significantly. At first, the program focused on rodent management and predator control activities. Now the agency also does activities such as bird control nationwide at airports to prevent crashes and feral pig control in the South.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#Bird Flu#Ea#Hpai#The Illinois Dept#Natural Resources#Idnr#Lincoln Park Zoo#Usda Wildlife Services
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
NBC News

'Do not touch or move dead rabbits': National Parks warn of bunny virus

National Park Service rangers warn that a rare virus is sickening and killing wild cottontail rabbits in Dinosaur National Monument. Visitors to the park, which spans Colorado and Utah, are urged to take caution and not approach any wildlife, particularly wild rabbits, because of confirmed cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, or RHDV2, which caused by a highly contagious and lethal virus.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

Plant sunflowers and lavender to save garden species, says RSPB

Plant sunflowers and lavender in your garden this spring to reverse the decline of previously common garden species, the RSPB has urged the British public. The bird charity has launched a “nature on your doorstep” campaign to highlight that UK gardens and balconies combined cover 4,000sq km, an area more than twice the size of Greater London. Together these connected habitats could help reverse the fortunes of species including starlings, bumblebees and hedgehogs.
ANIMALS
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy