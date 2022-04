The VMI lacrosse team earned a dominant 21-5 victory over visiting Hampton University for a big win on Senior Day at Drill Field No. 2. With VMI’s second league win of the season and Mercer’s loss to Jacksonville today, the Keydets (4-9, 2-2) will qualify as the No. 4 seed at the SoCon Tournament in two weeks at High Point University, marking just the second time in program history the Keydets will compete in the postseason and first since 2008.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO