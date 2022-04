The Wildcats of Johnson City held the Harpursville Hornets to zero runs through seven innings on Saturday, behind great pitching by Eron Mason and plays in the field. JC led the game 1-0 through the 3rd inning, and was able to extend that lead to 2-0 in the 4th inning, after Cooper Iannon grounded a slow roller in the infield, allowing Peyton Brzozowy to score from third base.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO