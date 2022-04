MMA analyst Michael Bisping has reacted to the news that Dan Hardy will face Diego Sanchez in an exhibition boxing match. When it was announced that Ricky Hatton would be returning to the ring for an exhibition bout, many fans were equally intrigued and a bit put off by the idea. Still, at the very least, it gives them the chance to see “The Hitman” in the ring one more time before he hangs them up for good.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO