Ramapo College student awarded Boren Fellowship to study Bahasa Indonesian language

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAHWAH, N.J. – After tossing his cap at graduation in a few weeks, Ramapo College student Patrick Centeno will be embarking on a multi-leg journey that will take him first to the Midwest and then halfway around the globe to further his studies with the goal of pursuing a career in...

