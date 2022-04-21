ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Officials still investigating fatal airplane crash in Covington

By CBS46 News Staff, Zac Summers
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- There’s new information about the fatal crash Thursday night that left two people dead. Investigators say they are having a hard time identifying the victims because of the severity of the crash. The airport is less than half a mile from where the Cessna...

www.foxcarolina.com

