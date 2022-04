Music mogul/producer/rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs will host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The hosting duties for the Bad Boy boss come exactly 25 years after Combs took home his first BBMA in 1997 for his multi-platinum No Way Out album. “This will be unlike any awards show — I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said two-time BBMA winner Combs in a statement about his run at producing the show, which the release promises will include a reimagining of the broadcast that will feature several surprises. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the...

