Learning how to manage money was a required field of study in my childhood home. The first day of the month, my dad would sit at the dining room table to balance his checkbook and pay the household bills. My four siblings and I knew what would happen if we walked by when he was in that zone. We'd get a lecture on financial responsibility. I retained four valuable lessons that many adults, specifically those in the black and brown community, were not privy to.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 HOURS AGO