No. 3 NC State women's tennis sweeps Clemson in second round of ACC Championship

One of Clemson’s top targets in the 2023 class, Jamaal Jarrett, released his shortlist of five schools he will be choosing between on Twitter Thursday, with the Tigers making a list. According to the Grimsley (Greensboro N.C.) product, he will be deciding between Clemson, LSU, Georgia, UNC and Auburn. While he hasn’t announced a date of commitment yet, it is a big step for the Tigers making their way into his top five. ‼️TOP FIVE ‼️ Thank U to all the Coaches who gave me the opportunity to be apart of there great programs, but without further ado These 5️⃣ programs Will be the ones I’ll be focusing on the most #thankful@DonCallahanIC @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/HvM3TUfVTk — 🅹🅰︎🅷 (@JamaalJarrett) April 21, 2022 According to 247sports, Jarrett is their 387th ranked prospect in the 2023 class as he garners both three-star and four-star consideration from the website. It is a good step for the Tigers as they hope they can lock up the young defensive tackle soon. List Every ACC team's biggest question heading into the 2022 season

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO