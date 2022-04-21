ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwin House Inc. and Maryland Department of Aging partner to launch innovative brain health program for older adults in Maryland

Cover picture for the articleGoodwin House Inc. (GHI), a senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, and the Maryland Department of Aging (MDoA) announced last week the launch of StrongerMemory in senior centers across Maryland in a statewide partnership. StrongerMemory, an innovative brain health program for older adults, is initially...

US News and World Report

8 Early Signs of Dementia

These symptoms should prompt you to get evaluated for Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia. The World Health Organization reports that currently, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and 10 million news cases are diagnosed every year. Here in the United States, the Centers for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD in New Clinical Trial

Fact checked on April 21 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. The psychedelic drug MDMA, sometimes called "ecstasy" or "molly," may help people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when paired with talk therapy, according to new results from a phase 3 clinical trial.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Naturalistic driving measures of route selection associate with resting state networks in older adults

Our objective was to identify functional brain changes that associate with driving behaviors in older adults. Within a cohort of 64 cognitively normal adults (age 60+), we compared naturalistic driving behavior with resting state functional connectivity using machine learning. Functional networks associated with the ability to interpret and respond to external sensory stimuli and the ability to multi-task were associated with measures of route selection. Maintenance of these networks may be important for continued preservation of driving abilities.
Health

FDA Approves Weekly Patch to Treat Alzheimer's-Related Dementia

Fact checked on April 13, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a weekly skin patch used to treat symptoms of Alzheimer's-related dementia. The treatment is a patch formulation of the oral drug donepezil (Aricept), which has been available for many years and is one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

The path to health equity: How to address implicit bias in medicine and better understand health disparities

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities along racial and ethnic lines. In response, healthcare organizations are reexamining their role in contributing to these inequities and assessing potential action steps to address this vast and urgent challenge. This work is driving more healthcare leaders toward an essential realization: One of the most subtle and dangerous ways in which the medical profession perpetuates health inequities is through the practice of implicit bias.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Isolation Units Key to Early Cancer Research

The simple act of touch is very valuable in medical care. There is more to cancer care than following the science. Doctors called "Cancer Cowboys" made early strides in cancer research. In the mid-1960s, Dr. James Holland built germ-free units, the so-called “Life Islands,” at the Roswell Park Cancer Center...
BUFFALO, NY

