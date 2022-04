LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – In Lakewood, the community gathered for a windy, but festive Earth Day celebration. “We enjoy it. We like seeing all the vendors the music, the food. It’s a good time for the family,” said Andrea Girolmo, a Lakewood resident. “To show an example for my kid and hopefully have a better future for him.” (credit: CBS) On Saturday, people gathered at Heritage Lakewood to celebrate the planet. Many people also discussed the climate issues facing the state like wildfires. “It’s the most compelling evidence of global warming. When the fire spread through Marshall and Superior, that was unthinkable,” said Luke...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO