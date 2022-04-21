City of Irvine Launches Solarize Irvine to Educate Residents and Encourage Investment in Affordable Solar Energy

The City of Irvine, in partnership with the nonprofit OC Goes Solar, is excited to announce the launch of Solarize Irvine. This program helps Irvine residents who are interested in learning about new ways to support the City’s ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, and provides access to group pricing discounts for solar power and battery storage. Solarize Irvine is also working to advance equity and access to solar energy through a focus on getting low-income affordable housing development residents access to state subsidized clean energy resources.

“Solarize Irvine is a great example of another stride our City is taking to better our environment while building community, reducing barriers for disadvantaged residents, and providing clean energy education to the residents of Irvine,” said Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “We are proud to help our residents learn more about how they can take an active role in bettering our City for themselves and generations to come.”

Solarize Irvine kicks off on Earth Day, April 22, with a call for Irvine volunteers to sit on a contractor evaluation panel. Once contractors for the program are selected, a community solar workshop will be held where participants will have access to group discounted quotes on solar energy. Interested Irvine volunteers can learn more and sign up at ocgoessolar.org.

OC Goes Solar is a nonprofit that helps neighbors go solar together by assisting the community in vetting contractors, simplifying equipment selection, and negotiating warranties and group discount pricing.

Learn more about the City of Irvine’s Environmental Programs, Earth Day activities, and its ambitious Climate Action and Adaptation Plan at cityofirvine.org/ep.