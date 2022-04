A Lebanon man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch, according to a news release from Lebanon Police Department. Lebanon police, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Fire District responded to reports of a vehicle crash on West Airport Road, east of Stoltz Hill Road on Wednesday, April 20 at around 10:37 p.m. According to LPD, the car came to a stop in a ditch.

