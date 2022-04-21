ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Reports: Bucks' Khris Middleton (knee) out indefinitely

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn MRI exam Thursday confirmed a left knee MCL sprain for Khris Middleton, and the Milwaukee Bucks forward is expected to be sidelined at least through the current first-round playoff series against the Chicago...

