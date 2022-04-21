Gamenight: Sabres lead Devils 3-1

The Buffalo Sabres are in Newark, New Jersey taking on the Devils for the blue and gold's second-to-last road game of 2021-22. Tage Thompson sits four goals shy of 40 for the season.

After a scoreless opening period, the Sabres broke the deadlock in wild fashion. Separate by just 47-seconds, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch netted short-handed goals against a hapless Devils powerplay unit.

It was Okposo's 21st and Tuch's 12th goals of the year, respectively.

Later in the middle stanza, Rasmus Dahlin extended the lead to 3-0 for the Sabres. A shot attempt broke his stick, but the puck still found its way in behind Devils goalie Andrew Hammond.

New Jersey got on the scoreboard with 7.2-seconds left in the second, when forward Jesper Boqvist banged home a loose puck in behind Craig Anderson during a last-second net mouth scramble.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

What's Next:

The blue and gold come back to Buffalo to host the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 23. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 12:30 p.m. EST, and the pregame show with Brian Koziol starts at 11:30 a.m. EST.