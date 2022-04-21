ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers due to fire hazard

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av9TR_0fGXRs0200

(NEXSTAR) — Best Buy is voluntarily recalling several models of Insignia air fryers after several complaints that the products caught fire and even burned some users, the company announced Thursday.

The electronics retail company says the affected models are Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.

Model numbers are: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

College baseball pitcher in Texas tackles batter who hits home run, video shows: ‘That was out of nowhere’

The Insignia brand name can be seen on the front or top of the units and the models are plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. Cooking chamber capacities on the affected models range from about 3.4 to 10 quarts.

These products were sold from November 2018 to February 2022 at Best Buy stores and its website, in addition to eBay and Google.

Best Buy says it’s received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers about the items catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including injury to a child’s leg.

If you have any of these products, you’re advised to stop using them immediately and return them to Best Buy, where the company says customers will receive a refund in store credit. Best Buy says any purchasers it’s aware of will be notified and given pre-paid shipping boxes with labels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTqMq_0fGXRs0200
Best Buy has voluntarily recalled certain models of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada (Courtesy of Best Buy)

Best Buy says consumers will receive $50 in store credit or higher, if the value of the item is greater than $50. No receipts will be required, the company says.

For more information or concerns, visit Insignia Air Fryer Recall or contact Best Buy at the Best Buy product recalls page or by calling (800) 566-7498.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Giant Eagle switches to reusable bags

To celebrate Earth Day, a regional super market chain is making the switch to reusable bags. Giant Eagle super markets across Erie County will no longer be using single plastic bags. The supermarket is partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank to provide 5,000 reusable bags for people in need at no cost. A spokesperson […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Popculture

Nearly 100,000 Helmets Sold at Walmart Recalled

Sakar International have recalled 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being due to a head injury risk. The New York Post reports that per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was no other choice. The helmets "do not comply with the US CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets." Consumers who potentially purchased the helmets and are actively wearing them are at risk for a head injury if they fall, the CPSC notes.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Consumer Goods#Fire Hazard#Retail Company#Ns Af53dss0#Ns Af53mss0#Ns Afo6dbk1#Ns Afo6dss1#Canadian
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Nearly 1 Million Air Fryers Have Been Recalled By Best Buy for Dangerous Levels Of Overheating

Click here to read the full article. Best Buy is recalling over 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens sold throughout North America, with the majority sold in the United States. On April 21, Best Buy sent out a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, announcing a recall on certain Insignia models. You can see the notice HERE. This news came after over 100 people recounted incidents where the appliance dangerously overheated, causing safety and fire hazards. The accounts said the airy fryers either caught on fire, burned, or even melted. One case included the injury of...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Successful Food and Grocery Retailers in North America

Because of the nature of the grocery business, independent operations are far outnumbered by units of major chains — whether they’re regional powerhouses, like H-E-B in Texas or Wegman’s in the Northeast, or national operations doing business under multiple brand names (for instance, Kroger or Albertsons). The chains have the buying power, the advertising and […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy