Milwaukee, WI

Reports: Bucks' Khris Middleton (knee) out indefinitely

By Field Level Media
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn MRI exam Thursday confirmed a left knee MCL sprain for Khris Middleton, and the Milwaukee Bucks forward is expected to be sidelined at least through the current first-round playoff series against the Chicago...

www.news-daily.com

Yardbarker

Without Khris Middleton, Giannis Can Prove He’s The NBA’s MVP

In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, Khris Middleton, one of the Bucks’ best and most important players, went down with a sprained MCL. The Bucks lost the contest, 114-110, and their prospects of repeating as NBA world champions became murky,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Bucks dominate Bulls in Game 4 for 3-1 series lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen once again responded to the boos from the fans and even his teammates by making shot after shot. By the time he was finished, he had his highest point total in a postseason game. And the Milwaukee Bucks walked away with another lopsided win.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Giannis, Grayson Allen spark Bucks over Bulls in Game 4

Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the Bucks made it look...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Bulls: Khris Middleton to miss remainder of first-round series vs. Chicago with MCL sprain

The Milwaukee Bucks lost 114-110 to the Chicago Bulls in Game 2 on Wednesday, but even worse than that the Bucks lost two key players in the process. Early in the fourth quarter forward Khris Middleton exited the game with left knee soreness after slipping awkwardly in the middle of a spin move in the post. Big man Bobby Portis left the game at halftime after taking a shot to the eye in the first quarter of the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Bucks blow out Bulls in Game 3, regain control of series

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) – Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed. The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bucks blow out Bulls again to take 3-1 series lead

For the second time in three days, the Milwaukee Bucks dominated on the road against the Chicago Bulls and now have a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. Milwaukee won Game 4 on Sunday, 119-95, and led for all but the opening minutes of the first quarter. On Friday, the Bucks won 111-81 in Chicago, the Bulls' worst home loss in the playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI

