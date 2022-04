Yellowstone Season 4 may not have been the show's best season — the first two seasons are undeniably better than the later two — but it did push the Paramount Network's contemporary Western over the top from being just a hit show to a genuine cultural phenomenon. Yellowstone is a hit in a way TV shows aren't anymore — one watched primarily on cable that built its popularity over time thanks to word-of-mouth buzz in landlocked parts of America. Yellowstone has already launched one successful spin-off, the traditional Western 1883, and creator Taylor Sheridan has more on the way, including another prequel called 1932. And it goes without saying that we're excited for Season 5 of Yellowstone. Just because Season 4 wasn't as good doesn't mean Yellowstone isn't still one of TV's most entertaining dramas!

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO